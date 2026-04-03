Catholic Church sees Easter uptick as message of peace resonates

As Christians around the world mark Holy Week, the Catholic Church in the United States is reporting a notable increase in attendance and interest in joining the faith.

Catholic dioceses nationwide are seeing about a 38% rise in people preparing to enter the Church this Easter compared with last year, according to data compiled by Religion News Service.

Church leaders say a message centered on peace and inclusion may be drawing new followers.

Father James Michael of St. Vincent de Paul Church in San Francisco said the Catholic Church's emphasis on nonviolence resonates in a time of global conflict.

"Jesus brings peace, not war, not violence, not hatred," Michael said. "I think what's important is that, as the Church, we try to image Jesus as best we can, and hopefully that will attract people — especially the way we live."

At the Vatican, Pope Leo delivered a similar message on Palm Sunday, addressing thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square.

"Jesus, a God who rejects war, king of peace, a God who refutes war, he does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war," Pope Leo said.

Church officials say that emphasis on peace, along with a renewed focus on welcoming people from diverse backgrounds, is contributing to the growth.

In the United States, Catholics remain one of the most diverse Christian groups, with increasing numbers of Latino, Asian and immigrant members shaping parish life, according to the Pew Research Center.

Father James Michael said that diversity reflects a core belief in human unity.

"We are all brothers and sisters, first of all as human beings, we're all made in the image and likeness of God, the book of Genesis tells us, and so we are one," he said. "And just because we look differently, speak differently, have different customs, doesn't take away that we are brothers and sisters through Jesus."

Researchers also point to growing interest among younger adults. Members of Generation Z are increasingly searching for meaning, purpose and real-world connection, even as many step back from digital spaces.

"Jesus came to bring peace, he's called the prince of peace, and we celebrate these days of Holy Week, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, as light and life Jesus brings us," Father James Michael said.

In an increasingly digital world, church leaders say many are seeking deeper connection--and finding it during Holy Week.