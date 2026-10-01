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Castro Valley pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Castro Valley on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened in the intersection of Somerset and Alvertus avenues east of Lake Chabot Road at about 1:38 p.m. Officers arrived and found a 50-year-old man dead at the scene, the CHP said.

There was no information on a suspect vehicle. The CHP said officers at the were canvassing the area looking for witnesses.

No other information was immediately available.

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