Castro Valley BART station closed while fire crews rescued passenger from tracks

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF/BCN) – Fire personnel closed the Castro Valley BART station Tuesday afternoon while they rescued a passenger from tracks, according to BART officials.

BART first tweeted about the "medical emergency" that caused closure around 2:29 p.m. The station closed for more than an hour while the rescue occurred, with passengers having to take bus shuttles to get around.

At 3:34 p.m., BART tweeted that the station reopened and what the commotion was about.

"A passenger on the trackway was rescued by Fire personnel," BART tweeted. "We thank our first responders and also @rideact who provided aid for riders at Castro Valley to head to Bay Fair."

No injuries were reported.