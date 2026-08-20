Westbound I-80 at Carquinez Bridge to be closed for weekend repaving. Here's what to know.

Drivers who rely on Interstate 80 between Solano County and the East Bay should expect delays this weekend, as Caltrans is set to close the westbound direction of the Carquinez Bridge for repaving.

The agency said a 55-hour closure of the westbound direction will begin Friday night at 10 p.m. Work is expected to conclude at 3 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24.

The closure will stretch from the I-80/I-780 ramp in Vallejo to the community of Crockett. Along with the bridge, the pedestrian and bike path will be closed through the weekend.

Caltrans said in a statement that crews will be working throughout the weekend to repave the entire deck of the westbound span, also known as the Alfred Zampa Memorial Bridge. Maintenance crews will also perform additional work from the bridge to Interstate 780, including vegetation control and cleaning up litter and graffiti.

The agency is suggesting two detours to get around the closure. For drivers traveling westbound from Fairfield, Vacaville and the Sacramento area, Caltrans suggests taking westbound Interstate 680, crossing the Benicia Bridge and taking westbound Highway 4 to westbound Interstate 80.

Meanwhile, motorists in the Vallejo area are urged to take eastbound Interstate 780 to southbound I-680, cross the Benicia Bridge and take westbound Highway 4 to westbound Interstate 80.

Eastbound I-80 will remain open during the closure of the westbound lanes.