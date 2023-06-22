Carondelet High School students build mobile rest station for farmworkers

A group of high school students from the East Bay have built a mobile rest station kiosk for farmworkers seeking a break during the hot days out in the fields.

This week marks the official start of the summer season, and for farmworkers in the fields, that means working under warmer temperatures.

"In July is when by 12 p.m., you don't want to be out here," said farmworker Armando Peña.

Peña has been working in the fields for about 15 years. This week he got a look at the rest station which includes things like an umbrella for shade, charging stations, areas to store belongings and face masks.

"It's something that is needed in, I think, all fields in the area, a place to store belongings, where to drink water, hydration packs, a place to rest when it's really hot," Peña said.

It was made possible through a partnership with the nonprofit Hijas del Campo and Carondelet High School.

"I think our hope with all of our projects is that we make a meaningful difference in the lives that really need to be lifted in some way," said Chris Walsh, the director of the Jean Hofmann Center for Innovation at Carondelet.

Walsh was one of the teachers who helped students build the rest station.

Step by step, students like Sofia Florez worked together throughout this last school year to create what they believe is very much needed.

"We have this detachable umbrella that's the main shade for our rest stop," Florez said as she showed components that make up the rest stop. "This right here is a boot scraper so you can clean your shoes."

It was a learning experience for students, but at the root, they did it knowing people in their community could benefit from it.

"We thought it was a really important thing that people who are picking our foods and working these long hours to have a place so they can come and rest for like 10 to 15 minutes," Florez said.