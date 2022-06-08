Car plows into Martinez home, causing gas leak closing streets in area

MARTINEZ -- A car that crashed into a residence on Alhambra Avenue in Martinez Wednesday morning has caused a gas leak, forcing authorities to close several nearby intersections.

Martinez police tweeted a photo and information about the crash on the 2000 block of Alhambra Avenue shortly before 11 a.m.

We are currently on scene of a vehicle into a home at 2019 Alhambra Avenue. This resulted in a gas leak and the following roads are closed until further notice: Alhambra @ Bertola, Castro @ Alhambra, Castro @ Soto, Berrellesa @ Soto. pic.twitter.com/md8Ik5GLPf — Martinez Police (@MartinezPDinCA) June 8, 2022

Police said that the collision caused a gas leak. Authorities have closed streets in a one-block radius around the incident, shutting down Alhambra between Bertola and Castro and Soto between Castro and Berrellesa.

So far there are no reports of injuries related to the crash. No evacuation or shelter-in-place has been ordered.