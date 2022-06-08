Watch CBS News
Local News

Car plows into Martinez home, causing gas leak closing streets in area

/ CBS San Francisco

MARTINEZ -- A car that crashed into a residence on Alhambra Avenue in Martinez Wednesday morning has caused a gas leak, forcing authorities to close several nearby intersections.

Martinez police tweeted a photo and information about the crash on the 2000 block of Alhambra Avenue shortly before 11 a.m.

Police said that the collision caused a gas leak. Authorities have closed streets in a one-block radius around the incident, shutting down Alhambra between Bertola and Castro and Soto between Castro and Berrellesa.

So far there are no reports of injuries related to the crash. No evacuation or shelter-in-place has been ordered.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 11:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.