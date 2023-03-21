Watch CBS News
Car hits and injures 2 pedestrians in San Jose; 1 in critical condition

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are currently at the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians Monday evening that left one pedestrian in critical condition, authorities said. 

The department tweeted about the incident at 7:16 p.m. on Monday.

Units are in the area of Larkspur Canyon Drive and Stony Creek Place where one pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. A second pedestrian was struck and is expected to survive, police said. 

The public is advised to avoid the area as police investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.

