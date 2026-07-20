Man suspected of killing woman at Capitola Mall in random act of violence

A man is suspected of killing a woman at Capitola Mall in a random act of violence Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 12:45, police were called to the mall for a report of a stabbing near the food court exit. Responding Officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds on Clares Street, across from the Macy's exit and began life-saving measures, but she was declared dead at the scene.

Police said a suspect was arrested on the 1400 block of 41st Street, and that, based on their investigation, they believe it was a random act of violence.

"There is no indication that the suspect and victim knew one another prior to the attack," police said.

The victim was identified as a woman in her 60s, and police said her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators are asking anyone with photographs, videos or other information to contact the Capitola Police Department at 831-475-4242.