Campbell police arrest driver suspected of running over man during argument

A 24-year-old man suspected of intentionally running someone over following an argument in Campbell earlier this month is in custody, police said Monday.

Mardin Gevargiz was arrested Friday at his San Jose home, on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, according to Campbell police.

Officers were called to a hit-and-run about 9:37 p.m. on April 17, at 260 E Campbell Ave. A caller told dispatchers that a black BMW was driving erratically and hit a man before driving away.

Police said the victim and Gevargiz had been arguing before the suspect allegedly got into his car and intentionally ran over the other man.

The victim was taken to Valley Medical Center and was released from the hospital in good condition the next day.

The victim was able to identify Gevargiz as the driver out of a photo lineup, according to police.

Mardin Gevargiz, who is suspected of attempted murder following a hit-and-run in Campbell on April 17, 2025. Campbell Police Department

While officers were carrying out a search warrant at Gevargiz's home, they allegedly found a semi-automatic rifle. The weapon met the definition of an assault weapon by having a detachable magazine as well as a pistol grip, police said. Gevargiz was also arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing an assault weapon.

Campbell officers have since served Gevargiz with a gun violence restraining order preventing him from having, owning, or buying any firearms, firearm parts, ammunition, or magazines.