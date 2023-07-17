Caltrans says Woodside section of State Highway 84 closed to traffic
SAN MATEO COUNTY – There is an emergency road closure on the Woodside section of State Highway 84 between Portola Road and Fox Hill Road in San Mateo County, Caltrans said Monday morning.
All lanes of the highway along the section are closed in both directions, and there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes to avoid the area.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.