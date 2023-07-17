Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Caltrans says Woodside section of State Highway 84 closed to traffic

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - 6 am 7/17/23
PIX Now - 6 am 7/17/23 10:26

SAN MATEO COUNTY – There is an emergency road closure on the Woodside section of State Highway 84 between Portola Road and Fox Hill Road in San Mateo County, Caltrans said Monday morning.

All lanes of the highway along the section are closed in both directions, and there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes to avoid the area.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 10:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.