Caltrain Diridon station in San Jose reopens after bomb squad inspects suspicious package

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Trains were cleared to resume service from Caltrain's Diridon Station in San Jose after a bomb unit inspected a suspicious package on Tuesday night, the transit agency said at 9:08 p.m.

The bus bridge that had been created for passengers has also been terminated.

There is no further information at this time.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 10:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

