Caltrain Diridon station in San Jose reopens after bomb squad inspects suspicious package
SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Trains were cleared to resume service from Caltrain's Diridon Station in San Jose after a bomb unit inspected a suspicious package on Tuesday night, the transit agency said at 9:08 p.m.
The bus bridge that had been created for passengers has also been terminated.
There is no further information at this time.
