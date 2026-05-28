California Supreme Court ruling on bail sparks debate over what it means for San Francisco's safety

A recent California Supreme Court ruling is changing how bail is set across the state, and it's sparking a sharp debate in San Francisco about what it could mean for public safety.

Inside her office, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said every decision carries weight. She views her role through one lens: protecting the public.

"My responsibility to San Francisco is public safety," Jenkins said. "And to be transparent to me in achieving that safety. This is a ruling that has real-life consequences, and deny that would be untruthful and would not help people understand why we may see retraction from our progress."

The ruling requires judges to set bail at levels defendants can afford, shifting the focus away from cash bail and toward whether someone poses a risk to public safety.

Jenkins said she believes that shift could have serious consequences.

"I knew it would be immediately be devastating to public safety and the state of California and had a lot of concerns that I thought needed to be shared with the public and other city leaders," she said.

She warns that the change could make it easier for repeat offenders, particularly those involved in drug-related crimes, to be released before trial.

"These judges don't live in San Francisco, many of them," Jenkins said. "They don't live in places like the Tenderloin that are most affected by these issues. They are ruling in a way that has impacts on other people's lives."

But not everyone agrees with that assessment.

San Francisco Defense Attorney Marsanne Weese said the ruling does not eliminate accountability and that courts still have tools to detain people who pose a threat.

"In regards to her statements, there is no basis for it," Weese said. "And the justices pointed out that there are a number of non-financial tools the lower courts can use and should use."

Those tools include options like pretrial detention and supervised release, which allow judges to consider risk without relying solely on a person's ability to pay bail.

"So, in regards to this being a drastic change, yes, it will be a drastic change, but not to safety," Weese added.

For Jenkins, the concern is not just the intent of the law, but how it will be applied in real-world courtrooms and what that means on city streets.

For now, there is unease for some, optimism for others, and a growing debate over what public safety will look like under this new system.