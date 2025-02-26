California State Senator Scott Wiener to shift away from X, calls social media platform "a garbage fire"

State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) on Wednesday announced that he would be "deprioritizing X" as a means of communicating about his work in the Senate, calling the social media platform "a garbage fire."

A statement from Wiener regarding the move was pinned to the top of his X profile page Wednesday morning and noted that he would primarily use "Bluesky, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok to communicate with the public and media, with only occasional posts on X for unusual situations."

A separate release said that he was making the move "after a series of changes degraded the functionality of the platform," but the post on X was more specific about his issues with the platform.

"Given the escalating negative changes at X — filled with extremist content, unending junk/spam posts, and bizarre changes to the algorithm — it's no longer a reliable or effective platform for me to reach my constituents, members of the press & others who may be interested in my work," the post read.

An attorney who practiced law for 15 years, including a stint as San Francisco's Deputy City Attorney, Wiener first entered politics when he was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, representing the 8th District which includes the Castro, Duboce Triangle, Noe Valley, Mission Dolores, Diamond Heights, Glen Park and other neighborhoods.

Wiener was first elected to the State Senate in 2016. He represents District 11, which includes San Francisco, Broadmoor, Colma, and Daly City, as well as portions of South San Francisco and San Bruno.

"I hope X gets fixed at some point — I enjoyed using it for so many years — but at this point, it's a garbage fire," the post said in closing.