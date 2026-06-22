California special election for remainder of Swalwell's 14th Congressional District seat moves into August

Voters in the San Francisco Bay Area will vote a second time to determine who should carry out the rest of former Rep. Eric Swalwell's congressional term in California's 14th Congressional District.

In the June 2 special primary election, voters in the heavily Democratic district advanced state Sen. Aisha Wahab and Bay Area Rapid Transit Director Melissa Hernandez, both Democrats. A replacement could have been picked outright, but a candidate would have needed more than 50% of the vote. Wahab received about 42% and Hernandez recieved about 16%, CBS News projects.

The next step is a special general election that is slated for Aug. 18, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters. Vote by mail and early voting at the registrar's office, however, begin July 20.

Whoever is elected will be filling the remainder of Swalwell's term, which ends January 2027. The special election in the East Bay district, which includes the cities of Hayward, Livermore, Pleasanton and Union City, is being held due to Swalwell's resignation from Congress. His resignation came after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

Alameda County residents will be voting for the same seat during the November general election, but that will be to choose who should carry out the next congressional term. Voters will again be choosing between Wahab and Hernandez who finished in the top two slots in the June primary, each with less than 50% of the vote.