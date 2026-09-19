California scores 6 TDs and racks up 600-plus yards in dominant 49-7 win over Wagner

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for a career-high 413 yards and three touchdowns in California's 49-7 victory over Wagner on Saturday.

California (2-1) scored six touchdowns and racked up 626 total yards. The Golden Bears scored on eight of their 11 drives and held Wagner (1-3) to just 10 first downs.

Sagapolutele, whose previous best was 337 yards passing in a 35-31 loss to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl last season, had 358 yards in the first half against the Seahawks.

Sagapolutele was 27 for 33 with touchdowns to three different Golden Bears before subbing out midway through the third quarter. Two of his three touchdowns and 236 of his total yards came in the first quarter.

"His leadership and his preparation is what stands out," Cal coach Tosh Lupoi said. "The biggest predictor of how we're going to perform is our preparation going into the game. So he prepared at a high level. He played at a high level."

Adam Mohammed, who transferred from Washington after two seasons, tied his single-game touchdown record of three in the first quarter alone. On the opening drive, the junior running back broke a tackle and scored a 28-yard touchdown and he dragged defenders for a 6-yard rushing TD on the next drive. Then Mohammed took a screen pass for a 65-yard score to make it 29-0.

"He's a captain for a reason," Lupoi said. "He's a guy that can run with physicality, but can (also) take a misfit or an explosive run and finish it for a touchdown as well, as he demonstrated today."

Cal scored 29 points or more in a quarter for just fifth time in program history, most recently against Grambling State in 2015.

Kyion Grayes and Cooper Perry both caught their first collegiate touchdowns. Ashtan Emory, Cal's third string running back, ran in his first touchdown as a Golden Bear in the third.

After making three interceptions against Syracuse last week, Kingston Lopa secured another in the third against Wagner for a NCAA-leading fifth pick this year.

Wagner's lone score came on a 12-play, 65-yard drive late in the first. A muffed punt opened the door for Wagner to score in the fourth, but linebacker Aaron Hampton blocked the Seahawks' 32-yard field goal.

Wagner: The Seahawks' defense struggled to tackle the Golden Bears all game and their offense never found any rhythm in the 42-point loss.

Cal: Against a vastly inferior opponent, the Golden Bears limited mistakes and cruised past Wagner.

"We got after it," Grayes said. "We got out there. We did what we were coached to do, and we made it happen."

Up next

Wagner: At Central Connecticut State on Oct. 3rd.

Cal: Hosts Clemson on Friday.