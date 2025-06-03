California inmate sentenced in scheme to deliver drugs into prison by drone

An inmate at a California correctional facility has been sentenced for his role in a scheme where drugs, phones and other items were delivered to the prison by drones, federal prosecutors said.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Michele Beckwith announced that 48-year-old Michael Ray Costa received a five-year prison term. Acosta is an inmate at Pleasant Valley State Prison near Coalinga in Fresno County.

Prosecutors said Acosta pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and posses with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana. Acosta was one of five people charged in "Operation Night Drop", a multi-agency investigation targeting drone incursions over prisons.

According to court documents, Acosta used a contraband cellphone to coordinate multiple drone deliveries into the prison between May and August 2021. Four co-conspirators, identified as Joshua Gonzlez, Jose Oropeza Rosendo, Rosendo Ramirez and David Ramirez Jr., flew drones over the prisons and dropped packages behind prison walls.

Acosta and his associates would then recover the items for further distribution, prosecutors said. Items smuggled into the prison included methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, cellphones, phone accessories and other items.

Prosecutors also announced that Oropeza is scheduled to be sentenced for his role in the scheme on July 28, while Ramirez is expected to plead guilty on the same day.

Meanwhile, the next court appearance for Gonzalez and Ramirez is scheduled for June 11.