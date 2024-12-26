California Department of Justice probes fatal Fresno shooting by corrections officer

California prison program helps inmates transition into workforce upon release California prison program helps inmates transition into workforce upon release 03:05

The California Department of Justice is investigating a fatal shooting by a corrections officer in Fresno, the state Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.

In a press release, Attorney General Rob Bonta said the shooting happened Tuesday at about 12:25 p.m. The release did not indicate where the shooting happened and neither the person who was shot nor the corrections officer was identified.

"The OIS incident resulted in the death of one individual and involved the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation," the release said.

KFSN in Fresno reported the shooting involved a parole officer carrying out a home check on a parolee in his 30s. The encounter turned into a physical confrontation ending in the shooting of the parolee by the officer, KFSN reported.

The California DOJ investigation is in accordance with Assembly Bill 1506 which mandates the department to investigate all law enforcement shootings that result in the death of an unarmed person. AB 1506, which took effect in July 2021, also requires the DOJ to disseminate relevant information about such incidents as soon as possible and make public its findings regarding the criminal prosecution of the incidents.

The department said once its investigation is complete it will be turned over to its special prosecutions unit for independent review.