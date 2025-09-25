California destroys 21,000 cannabis plants in raids of illegal grow sites on public land

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said eight people were arrested and more than 20,000 cannabis plants were eradicated in raids targeting illegal growing operations on public lands across the state.

On Tuesday, CDFW announced results of the operation by the department's Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET).

In July and August, officers raided six sites hidden within sensitive habitats and watersheds. Additional officers from the CDFW Cannabis Enforcement Program, local agencies and the U.S. Forest Service were also involved in the raids.

The agency said the raids were prompted by reports from the public, which included a hunter scouting for deer in one of the cases.

Lands where the grows were located included Forest Service property, land owned by municipal water districts and large, underdeveloped private properties accessible to the public.

"Our water is a delicately balanced system that enables communities to thrive and the environment to flourish. Illegal cannabis grows threaten that balance. If you violate the law, we will do everything in our power to hold you accountable," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The growing sites were located throughout California, from Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties to the south, to Tehama County in the north. Sites in San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County were also targeted.

Photos shared by the agency of the San Bernardino County grow showed cannabis plants growing adjacent to Joshua trees, which are subject to a state conservation law. A container of rodenticide was found at the site, along with water being diverted by hoses and trash.

Illegal cannabis growing site in San Bernardino County raided by the Marijuana Enforcement Team of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in the summer of 2025. California Department of Fish and Wildlife

During the raids, officers arrested eight suspects on suspicion of multiple offenses, including depositing hazardous substances on land belonging to another, cannabis cultivation resulting in water pollution and causing "substantial" environmental harm to public lands, along with resisting arrest.

Officers said a suspect at one of the sites attempted to flee and was apprehended by an agency K-9. Authorities did not identify the suspects.

At the grow sites, officers seized the pesticides carbofuran and methamidophos, which are described as highly toxic and banned for use in the United States. Two illegally possessed firearms were also seized.

Officers also restored water flow at five locations where it was illegally diverted. The agency said 2,300 pounds of trash and infrastructure were also removed and the sites were staged for future cleanup.

At least 21,000 cannabis plants were eradicated, which the agency estimates would have consumed 9.5 million gallons of water over their growing cycles. In addition, 150 pounds of cannabis processed for sale were also eradicated.

CDFW said based on evidence and interviews with the suspects, officers have concluded that transnational criminal organizations operated the illegal cannabis grows.

"When criminals steal or destroy the natural resources that support California's extraordinary biodiversity, we are committed to stopping them—and we have the teams in place to do that, no matter how far into the wilderness they try to hide their operations," said Charlton Bonham, the Director of the Department of Fish and Wildlife.