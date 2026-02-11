California Highway Patrol issues Feather Alert for missing indigenous woman last seen in San Francisco

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Feather Alert for a missing woman last seen in San Francisco in January.

Mi-Kayla Ann French, 23, was last seen the city at about noon on Jan. 27, according to CHP officials. French, an indigenous woman affiliated with the Yurok Tribe, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. There was no word on what she may have been wearing.

The CHP said it was notified about her disappearance on Tuesday, and it activated the Feather Alert on behalf of the Yurok Tribal Police Department.

California began the statewide Feather Alert program in 2023 as a way to help law enforcement agencies investigate the disappearance of an indigenous woman or indigenous person. It was enacted in response to the growing number of missing and murdered indigenous persons in the state and across the U.S.

The CHP urged anyone with information about French to call 911.