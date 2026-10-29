California voters face 3 "confusing" propositions tied to proposed billionaire tax

Propositions 40, 41 and 42 are all on the ballot for voters to consider this November. Each could have a significant impact on how California taxes billionaires and funds health care — but their overlapping language and competing goals have left some voters struggling to understand what each one would do.

Mark Polyakov, a San Francisco voter, said he found it difficult to fully understand the potential effects of the competing measures. He said he ultimately relied on his personal beliefs about who should pay taxes.

"40, 41 and 42 seem especially confusing, like, they're almost kind of abusing the system a little bit," said Polyakov. "You're never going to be able to fully analyze exactly what the effect of some of these propositions is going to be. It's kind of important to think about, on your principles, who should be taxed, who shouldn't be taxed."

Proposition 40 would impose a one-time tax of up to 5% on the covered assets of certain California billionaires. Supporters estimate it could generate roughly $100 billion over five years, with most of the revenue going toward health care.

But opponents argue the tax could drive ultra-wealthy residents and their businesses out of California, potentially reducing future state tax revenue.

Two competing measures, Propositions 41 and 42, could prevent the billionaire tax from taking effect.

Proposition 41 would prohibit certain new special taxes that are exempt from the state spending limit and require audits of programs funded by new special taxes. Proposition 42 would prohibit new state taxes on personal property, including financial assets, as well as certain retroactive taxes.

"It was my impression that if you vote for 40, 41 and 42 sort of cancel that out," said John Klopacz, a San Francisco voter who turned in his ballot on Thursday.

Polyakov said he did not fully understand the relationship between the three measures when he voted and left Propositions 41 and 42 blank.

Gary Dietrich, CBS's senior political analyst, said competing ballot measures can sometimes leave voters confused about how to vote.

"Sometimes ballot measures are put on simply to confuse voters, so they go, 'Oh, the heck with them, I'm just voting all of these similar things down,'" Dietrich said.

A new poll by UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies found that 50% of likely voters planned to vote against Proposition 40, while 42% supported it. The survey also found that support for the measure had declined as Election Day approached.

"If you drop your support below that magic 50% threshold going into Election Day, that is never a good sign," Dietrich said.

The outcome of all three measures could ultimately determine whether the billionaire tax takes effect. Under the competing proposals, if Proposition 41 or Proposition 42 receives more yes votes than Proposition 40, it could invalidate the billionaire tax.

"Let's just see how the results turn out next Tuesday. But certainly, there will be a legal battle of epic proportions [if all three propositions pass]," said Dietrich.

Polyakov said that regardless of the outcome, he was glad he had already turned in his ballot instead of waiting for Election Day.

"Because it's probably going to be a lot busier here," Polyakov said.