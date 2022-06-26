Watch CBS News
Cal Fire makes quick work of 20-acre vegetation fire in Livermore's Altamont area

LIVERMORE – Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire burning in the Altamont area of Livermore Saturday night. 

Cal Fire first tweeted about the fire shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday in the vicinity of Patterson Pass Road and Cross Road. Upon arrival, units estimated the size of the fire at 20 acres.

Sunday morning, fire officials said the fire grew to 44.5 acres before reaching 100% contained and thanked Alameda County Fire units for their assistance on the incident.

Firefighters waged a quick initial attack with ground resources, Cal Fire said. Units will remain on the scene until all the hot spots have been fully extinguished. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

