Watch CBS News
Local News

Cal Fire crews rescue person trapped in vehicle in Pajaro Valley

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

Cal Fire CZU said a person trapped in a vehicle after an accident in Pajaro Valley was rescued on Monday.

Around 5:45 p.m., Cal Fire and crews with the Pajaro Valley Fire District responded to a car accident near Green Valley Road.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle flipped onto its side and saw that a person was trapped inside the vehicle.

Cal Fire said crews stabilized the vehicle and rescued the person, who was then taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue