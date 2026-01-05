Cal Fire crews rescue person trapped in vehicle in Pajaro Valley

Cal Fire CZU said a person trapped in a vehicle after an accident in Pajaro Valley was rescued on Monday.

Around 5:45 p.m., Cal Fire and crews with the Pajaro Valley Fire District responded to a car accident near Green Valley Road.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle flipped onto its side and saw that a person was trapped inside the vehicle.

Cal Fire said crews stabilized the vehicle and rescued the person, who was then taken to a hospital with minor injuries.