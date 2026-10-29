Rep. Mike Thompson faces fellow Democrat Eric Jones in contentious race for 4th District

After nearly three decades in Congress, Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson is facing an unusual reelection challenge from a fellow Democrat four decades his junior, in a race that has become a battle over experience, generational change and the influence of money in politics.

Thompson, 75, is seeking a 15th term representing California's 4th Congressional District, which covers Napa and Lake counties, along with parts of Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.

His challenger, former venture capitalist Eric Jones, 35, has raised millions more in campaign contributions than the longtime incumbent.

"I've protected over a million acres of public land for future generations. After the fires I brought $500 million of tax relief for fire victims. I've got close to $1 billion for flood protection for our district," said Thompson.

At a recent campaign event, a voter from Petaluma confronted Thompson about his age and political future.

"You're going to be 76 in January. When are you going to retire? We pay your salary. I think we deserve an answer. I think we need some younger representation at the top levels," the voter said.

Thompson defended his record, pointing to his experience and accomplishments during nearly 28 years in Washington.

"People are supporting me because they know I deliver for our district. I'm not just a bunch of flip-flop promises," Thompson said.

Jones is campaigning on a platform of generational change and reducing corporate influence in Washington. He has pledged not to accept contributions from corporate political action committees, federal lobbyists or any other PACs.

The former venture capitalist has also promised to take on major technology companies, including pushing for artificial intelligence companies to pay more in taxes.

Asked whether he would support efforts to increase taxes on AI companies, Thompson did not commit to a specific proposal.

"I'm going to work as hard as I possibly can to make sure taxation is fair and representative of the needs of our people," Thompson said.

The race has grown increasingly contentious, with both candidates questioning the other's financial connections.

Jones has accused Thompson of being beholden to corporate interests, while Thompson argues his challenger is attempting to use his personal wealth to win a seat in Congress.

"The guy running against me is a San Francisco venture capitalist who's trying to buy an election with $10 million of his own money," Thompson said. "That's not what our constituents want and what our district wants."

Asked whether this was the most contentious campaign of his career, Thompson responded, "I've been through a lot of races."

Jones has reportedly invested millions of dollars of his own money in the campaign and has outraised Thompson by more than two to one. CBS News Bay Area has requested an updated figure from the Jones campaign regarding his personal contributions.

Despite the challenge, Thompson expressed confidence that voters will return him to Washington for another two-year term.