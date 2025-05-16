32 students, 5 adults safe after bus fire in Santa Cruz Mountains

A group of schoolchildren and several adults are safe after their bus caught fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains Friday morning.

According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department, the bus had caught fire along Southbound Highway 17 near Moody Curve after 9 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the engine compartment in flames.

The bus was carrying 32 school-aged children and five adults. All of the occupants were able to exit the bus safely and no injuries were reported.

"Thanks to the quick actions of the driver and chaperones, all passengers were safely evacuated before firefighters arrived," the fire department said on X (formerly Twitter.)

The bus was carrying 32 school-aged… pic.twitter.com/gkaONCADtK — Santa Clara County Fire (@sccfiredept) May 16, 2025

Firefighters from multiple stations responded to the scene and the fire was quickly contained.

A second bus arrived to transport the children, who were traveling towards Santa Cruz. According to the California Highway Patrol, both southbound lanes of the highway reopened around 10:30 a.m.

Officials did not say what caused the fire.