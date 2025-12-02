Watch CBS News
1 wounded in shooting at Burton High School in San Francisco

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
One person has been wounded after being shot at a high school campus in San Francisco, officials said.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, authorities were called to the campus of Phillip and Sala Burton Academic High School in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood around 12:10 p.m. Firefighters said they found one person who was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to firefighters.

Supervisor Jackie Fielder said in a separate statement that the victim is a student at Burton High School and that the victim was shot in the leg. 

Additional details about the shooting or any potential suspects was not immediately available.

"Every child deserves to feel safe at school and in their communities. We can never accept senseless violence that disrupts any student's wellbeing and pursuit of their education," Fielder said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or the non-emergency line at 415-553-0123.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

