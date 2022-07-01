Watch CBS News
Burning big rig, vegetation fire shut down U.S. Highway 50 in Sierra

KYBURZ, El Dorado County -- A fire was burning a big rig and vegetation on U.S. Highway 50 in the Sierra Friday afternoon, shutting all lanes in both directions during the holiday travel rush.

The CHP said the highway was closed just east of Kyburz and crews were on the scene.

As of 12:06 p.m, there was no estimated time for the reopening, the CHP said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

