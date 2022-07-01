Burning big rig, vegetation fire shut down U.S. Highway 50 in Sierra

KYBURZ, El Dorado County -- A fire was burning a big rig and vegetation on U.S. Highway 50 in the Sierra Friday afternoon, shutting all lanes in both directions during the holiday travel rush.

The CHP said the highway was closed just east of Kyburz and crews were on the scene.

Highway 50 is shut down in both directions just east of Kyburz due to a big-rig / vegetation fire. Crews are on scene. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/tZJRSaFZDG — CHP Placerville (@CHPPlacerville) July 1, 2022

As of 12:06 p.m, there was no estimated time for the reopening, the CHP said.

