Power outage affects Broadway Burlingame retail district and surrounding neighborhoods

A power outage in Burlingame was affecting a major downtown shopping district and surrounding neighborhoods Wednesday, authorities said.

Pacific Gas and Electric indicated on an outage map that power was out to about 930 customers in the area. The outage affected the busy Broadway Burlingame retail district, as well as the Burlingame Gate, Burlingame Terrace, and Burlingame Gardens neighborhoods.

Burlingame police said Broadway was closed between Chula Vista and Carolan avenues in the area of California Avenue and the Broadway Caltrain station.

Fire trucks are seen under the Broadway Burlingame arch during a power outage, Jan. 7, 2025. KPIX

There have been a series of outages in downtown Burlingame over the last several days, according to business owners. Multiple portable generators have been placed around the downtown area.

Earlier Wednesday, the Central County Fire Department said its crews were called out to the area to check on a possible gas leak.

A PG&E spokesperson said the outages were caused when a third-party source leaked a substance into electric vaults in the area.

"We are proactively deenergizing some customers in the area for safety," said spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian. "Hazmat crew are on-site and will work to clear the vaults."

The utility said it was working with the City of Burlingame on road closures and detours in the area during the work.