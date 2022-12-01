Driver fatally struck by Caltrain in Burlingame

BURLINGAME – A driver has died after being struck by a passing train on the Caltrain tracks in Burlingame Thursday afternoon.

According to the agency, train SB510 followed by train NB509 struck the vehicle near the Broadway station shortly before 1:40 p.m.

Trains have been stopped in the area. Emergency personnel, along with transit police and rail officials are on scene.

No passengers on board the trains were injured. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Officials said a bus bridge with Samtrans has been established between the Hayward Park station in San Mateo and the Millbrae station.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.