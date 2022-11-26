Watch CBS News
Person struck, killed while trespassing on Caltrain tracks in San Francisco

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Caltrain commuter train fatally struck an individual on the tracks in San Francisco Saturday morning.

According to Caltrain, the incident occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when northbound Caltrain #221 fatally struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks in Tunnel 3.

A Caltrain official said there were 178 passengers on board. None of them was injured.

This is Caltrain's tenth fatality in 2022.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 12:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

