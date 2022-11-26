Person struck, killed while trespassing on Caltrain tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Caltrain commuter train fatally struck an individual on the tracks in San Francisco Saturday morning.
According to Caltrain, the incident occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when northbound Caltrain #221 fatally struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks in Tunnel 3.
A Caltrain official said there were 178 passengers on board. None of them was injured.
This is Caltrain's tenth fatality in 2022.
