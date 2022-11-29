Watch CBS News
Caltrain strikes, kills person tresspassing on tracks in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau was investigating a fatal Caltrain accident that left one person dead.

The incident happened around 12:04 p.m. between the Santa Clara and Lawrence Caltrain stations.

The #117 train was traveling northbound and "struck an individual tresspassing on the track," according to Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew. 

Emergency crews responded but there are no details about the victim. None of the 19 passengers were injured, according to Bartholomew.

The tracks were reopened at 1:21 p.m. 

It is still no information as to why the victim was on the tracks. This is Caltrain's 11th fatality for 2022

