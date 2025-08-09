Crash in front of Burlingame business kills 4-year-old boy, injures 6-year-old girl

A 4-year-old boy was killed and another child was injured in Burlingame in a crash Friday evening, Burlingame Police said.

The crash happened in front of a restaurant on the 1200 block of Donnelly Avenue, around 6:25 pm.

Burlingame Police said the two children were on the sidewalk in front of a business when they were hit by a vehicle. The two children were identified as a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. The boy died at the scene, and the girl was taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver, a 19-year-old woman from San Mateo, stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Burlingame Police said the crash is under investigation