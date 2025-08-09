Watch CBS News
Crash in front of Burlingame business kills 4-year-old boy, injures 6-year-old girl

Jose Fabian
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

A 4-year-old boy was killed and another child was injured in Burlingame in a crash Friday evening, Burlingame Police said.

The crash happened in front of a restaurant on the 1200 block of Donnelly Avenue, around 6:25 pm.

Burlingame Police said the two children were on the sidewalk in front of a business when they were hit by a vehicle. The two children were identified as a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. The boy died at the scene, and the girl was taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver, a 19-year-old woman from San Mateo, stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Burlingame Police said the crash is under investigation

