Burlingame businesses being affected by street shutdowns due to gas leaks

Right now, Javier Santiago is playing an unexpected game of catch-up, with thousands of dollars on the line.

"I'm very behind, I'm really stressing out," he said.

He owns Preston's Candy and Ice Cream on Broadway in Burlingame. Over the course of the last week, he's lost thousands of dollars' worth of inventory, primarily ice cream, and potential sales, and he's concerned he won't be able to fulfill wholesale orders that he's on the hook for.

"At least for the ice cream, $6,000 maybe," he said. "We need to make at least 3,000 [chocolates] for my wholesale. I'm doing it little by little."

The reason? A problem that was completely out of his control.

"We have here outside my door a generator running all day," he said.

After a few power outages last week, PG&E discovered gasoline was leaking into some of its electric vaults in Burlingame. The petroleum product came from a third-party source, according to a PG&E spokesperson, who also added that the utility's equipment does not use or contain the product. PG&E de-energized the equipment, brought in generators, and worked with the city and county to fix the problem.

But as that happened, a major intersection shut down.

"California in both directions. Broadway in both directions," said Mayor Michael Brownrigg.

The power problems and subsequent road closure meant a one-two punch for business owners along Broadway.

"They're upset. Again, I completely understand why," he said.

CBS News Bay Area asked the mayor if there are talks with PG&E to try to find a remedy for the business owners who are out thousands of dollars.

"I think it's too soon to figure out remuneration and who pays for what," Brownrigg said. "PG&E is not in the petrochemical business. So, somebody else is the creator of those petrochemicals. I hope the source of that leak gets found quickly and is appropriately remediated."

PG&E's vaults are sealed and fixed, per the spokesperson. But right as crews were getting to wrap up work on Monday evening, additional gasoline-infused water was found leaking into other underground vaults in the area that are not owned by PG&E, according to the mayor. As a result, the intersection had to close down yet again.

"No doubt, we'll talk about this at the next council meeting, and we'll see if there is some additional way we can help," Brownrigg said. "Maybe there's a way that we can help lean in and bring some extra business to Broadway over the next month or two, maybe we hold a fair. I'm not sure, but I'd love to find a way to help create extra foot traffic."

Santiago said he and his neighbors could certainly use serious help. He said he lost all of the profit he made during the holiday season.

"Frustrated for the whole week. I'm still not sleeping well because I'm thinking what's next," he said.

It wasn't the start of a new year he'd hoped for, but he's playing the hand he's been dealt as best he can.

PG&E will begin removing customers from generators once it gets the all-clear from the fire department that it is safe to re-energize, a spokesperson said.