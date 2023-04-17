Burglars strike 2 San Francisco restaurants on same street, same night

SAN FRANCISCO -- The owner of Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant Thai Nghiep Ky Mi Gia on Noriega Street in San Francisco's Sunset District found her front glass door shattered early Friday morning, Apr. 14.

Overnight surveillance video showed two masked thieves breaking in.

First, they went for the cash register which had some small bills and coins and, after scoping out the place, they took off with a Buddha and jade statue meant to bring good luck and prosperity.

"This is just the first time so I'm scared and so sad right now," said Janice Thai.

Thai said she has operated the restaurant for more than 10 years and this is the first break-in they've experienced.

On Sunday, they were trying to configure a newly purchased cash register. The glass will cost about $600 to replace.

"We want to work hard to get back the money to get the get back the door -- everything," Thai said.

That same night another small business, Cafe Bakery, one block away on Noriega Street, was hit in a similar fashion.

San Francisco supervisor Joel Engardio tweeted "THIS is the crime we must stay focused on. Two businesses hit in the Sunset last night. Thanks SFPD for a prompt response ... This is why residents feel unsafe."

THIS is the crime we must stay focused on. Two businesses hit in the Sunset last night. Thanks SFPD for a prompt response. Kit Lam from my staff was on scene speaking Cantonese with the owners. Cash stolen and cultural decorations smashed. This is why residents feel unsafe. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/aSbiUhL2Xl — Joel Engardio (@JoelEngardio) April 14, 2023

Engardio added that murder and violent crimes are low in San Francisco but "we have to stay focused on all the other crime that is happening," which includes property crime.

Cafe Bakery had just replaced its front glass door when KPIX visited on Sunday.

"I've been coming here for a long time and I used to go to Cafe Bakery a lot too, so it's just really sad to see, because this is kind of a really big neighborhood place. A lot of people come here. Only the locals kind of know," said customer Megan Wong.

Wong said she's lived in the Sunset almost her entire life.

"I used to feel like it was pretty safe and, kind of these days now, I'll pretty much drive places instead of just walking," Wong said.

With the door still boarded-up, Thai waits for repairs and she worries about lost business.

"Somebody see like this, think we closed but they come to ask, we say 'still open,'" Thai said.