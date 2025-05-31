Watch CBS News
Burglars run from Palo Alto home after encountering resident

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto Police said a burglary was interrupted after they encountered the home's residents on Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., a man and woman were at their home on the 2300 block of Carmel Drive when burglars entered the home, police said.

Police said the man was awake and heard someone talking in the hallway. The door to his room opened, and when the burglar saw him, they ran out of the home.

Hearing the noise, the woman went to check and saw a "flashlight beam in the hallway and someone running down the hall and exiting the house."

Police said the burglars smashed a sliding glass door to get into the home. Nothing appeared to have been taken by the burglars.

Police said security footage showed an unknown number of suspects arriving to the area in a sedan and then fleeing in the same vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 650-329-2413. 

