Brutal knife attack on roommate gets Santa Rosa man 20-year prison term

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for a brutal knife attack that left his housemate disfigured, according to Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch.



Justin Takacs, 39, was charged with mayhem after he attacked his housemate in March of 2020 during a methamphetamine binge, the DA said.



Police arrived in the 200 block of Hazel Street after getting a call from a man who said his roommate attacked him and he had defended himself with a knife. However, once police arrived they noted that the caller, Takacs, had no injuries, but his housemate had been slashed and stabbed. It was determined that Takacs had attacked his housemate with a knife and then left the residence.



Accord to prosecutors, Takacs was convinced that his housemate had caused him to be evicted and he slashed his face, leaving significant injuries including deep slashes to his scalp, ears, cheeks, lips, mouth, shoulder and abdomen. The victim managed to fight back and immobilized the knife, ending the assault.



During sentencing, the court noted the "exceptionally high volume" of blood at the scene and the severity of the victim's injuries. Judge Christopher Honigsberg also took into account Takacs' history of drug abuse and a prior conviction for criminal threats.