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Brush fire near Interstate 680 in Benicia caused temporarily closures

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A brush fire near Interstate 680 in Benicia led to a partial shutdown of the highway for part of Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Benicia Fire Department said crews began fighting the fire around 1:30 p.m., near northbound I-680, north of Industrial Way. The Industrial Way on-ramp was then shut down by the California Highway Patrol.

By 2:30 p.m., crews had upgraded the fire to a four-alarm and requested help from the Suisun City, Vacaville and Dixon fire departments.  The Contra Costa Fire Protection District also sent a helicopter to help.

The CHP, at 3:15 p.m., said the Lake Herman Road Exit was closed, along with the #2 lane from Bayshore Road to Lake Herman Road.

Crews were able to stop forward progress by 3:30 p.m., Benicia Fire said. 

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