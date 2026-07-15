Brush fire near Interstate 680 in Benicia caused temporarily closures

A brush fire near Interstate 680 in Benicia led to a partial shutdown of the highway for part of Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Benicia Fire Department said crews began fighting the fire around 1:30 p.m., near northbound I-680, north of Industrial Way. The Industrial Way on-ramp was then shut down by the California Highway Patrol.

By 2:30 p.m., crews had upgraded the fire to a four-alarm and requested help from the Suisun City, Vacaville and Dixon fire departments. The Contra Costa Fire Protection District also sent a helicopter to help.

***TRAFFIC ALERT*** 7/15/26@ 2PM. NB I-680 at Industrial Way, Benicia. #2 lane and On-Ramp closed due to vegetation fire. Spreading EB. Evacuations being handled by Benicia PD and Fire Department. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/cMWZpS2VtV — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) July 15, 2026

The CHP, at 3:15 p.m., said the Lake Herman Road Exit was closed, along with the #2 lane from Bayshore Road to Lake Herman Road.

Crews were able to stop forward progress by 3:30 p.m., Benicia Fire said.