Update: Brush fire contained on western edge of Petaluma

A vegetation fire was burning on the western edge of Petaluma Thursday afternoon.

Cal Fire said crews were battling the three-acre fire in the area of the 2100 block of Pepper Road just west of Mecham Road.

At 1:15 p.m. Cal Fire LNU said the fire was contained thanks to a rapid response and assistance from neighboring departments

Crews were staying at the scene for mop-up operations. People were urged to avoid the area until further notice.