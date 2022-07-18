Update: Forward progress of brush fire burning near Brentwood stopped

BRENTWOOD -- Crews in Contra Costa County have stopped the forward progress of a fire burning along Deer Valley Road Monday afternoon that was threatening structures.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District issued an alert at around 2:45 p.m. regarding the fire burning along Deer Valley Road near Marsh Creek Road southwest of Brentwood. According to reports, a second alarm has been called.

Cal Fire confirmed that the so-called Deer Fire had already grown to 15 acres.

Crews are currently in defensive mode trying to protect structures as they await additional support. Air support from Cal Fire has been requested.

As of around 3:50 p.m., forward progress of the fire had been stopped by crews as they worked to contain it. The fire had grown to 30 acres, but all structures were protected, fire officials said. The Cal Fire Santa Clara unit assisted Contra Costa Fire in fighting the blaze.