Brothers arrested in Aero Fire evacuation area after deputies recover stolen mail

COPPEROPOLOIS – Two men were arrested after authorities said they found stolen mail in their vehicle within the evacuation zone caused by the Aero Fire in Calaveras County.

Deputies were patrolling the evacuation zone near Kive Place and Little John Road in Copperopolis early Wednesday morning. The deputies then stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area around 2:45 a.m.

The two men in the vehicle were identified as brothers Joseph and Mark Nobriga from Stockton.

An investigation determined that Joseph, 38, had two outstanding felony warrants out of San Joaquin County. One warrant was for vehicle theft and the other was for possession of stolen property.

Mark, 31, was found to be on probation out of San Joaquin County.

The deputies then searched the vehicle and said they found stolen mail from homes in Copperopolis. The deputies said they also found methamphetamine and burglary tools.

The two men were taken into custody and booked into jail on new charges. The incident remains under investigation.

Cal Fire announced Wednesday afternoon that all evacuation warnings were lifted in Calaveras County. However, evacuation orders still remain in several areas in and surrounding Copperopolis.

The sheriff's office said disaster areas are under constant petrol and there's a zero-tolerance approach for people who enter the zones.