Santa Cruz County town's lone post office, closed after 2024 fire, may be permanently shuttered

People in the Santa Cruz County town of Brookdale are dismayed to learn the U.S. Postal Service has moved forward with a feasibility study to permanently shut down their old post office.

A 2024 fire in the building, which had served as a postal service location since 1902, discontinued service for zip code 95007. Since then, people have been traveling some two miles to neighboring Boulder Creek.

However, people have been expecting the mail to return to Brookdale since March. After missed deadlines for restoring mail to the unincorporated community in the Santa Cruz Mountains, residents received notice of a plan to permanently discontinue mail service to the town.

Tagging along with Brookdale resident Helen Ruiz Thomas for one day is enough to see why a mail run to Boulder Creek is so difficult and time consuming.

"So, the challenges we experience going to the Boulder Creek post office is that there is consistent road closures," Ruiz Thomas said. "One-way road closures in multiple locations coming up on Highway 9."

While the approximately 2,000 Brookdale residents have never had home-delivery, the local post office made life in the mountains easier.

"You know, I keep hearing, the post office is saying they don't have it in their budget," Ruiz Thomas said. "Well, they had it in their budget in the first place. 'Cause we had a service in our community before."

The U.S. Postal Service sent CBS News Bay Area a statement which says, in part:

"As part of the study, affected customers received a notification letter, an invitation to a public meeting, and a questionnaire inviting their input. The virtual public meeting was held on September 11, 2026, to answer questions and hear from the community. The Postal Service is required to invite and consider customer input as a part of the study, and all public meeting and written feedback will be considered before any final determination is made, as we continue to comply with official regulation regarding these types of studies. Regarding alternative quarters: When a lease ends or a facility change is being studied, USPS evaluates all available options to continue serving the community without interruption."

Looking for answers, people in Brookdale reached out to Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley), who is calling on the postmaster to find a solution. Last week, Panetta encouraged residents to push back by writing to the postal service during the comment period of the study.

"The least that the postal service can do is come to us with some options," Panetta said. "Be communicative and hopefully work to find a solution."

Neighbors say they already have an alternative. Mail can be restored by relocating to the historic Brookdale Lodge, which already serves as a community spot. Manager Jason Patel says his family is more than willing to help serve Brookdale and says there is plenty of room at the lodge to install P.O. boxes.

"Even the day the fire happened, we let them know we have space available just to set up a temporary spot, keep business going, and, you know, a lot of mail flowing," Patel said.

If the postal service could figure out how to get mail to people in Brookdale, before the railroad came through to the Santa Cruz Mountains in 1902, residents believe the postal service can figure it out today.