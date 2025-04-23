Man with 3 DUI convictions charged with murder in deadly Brisbane crash

A man with multiple DUI convictions has been charged with murder in connection with a suspected drunk driving collision that killed a mother in Brisbane earlier this year.

According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office, 71-year-old Michael Jeffry Bovo of Brisbane was set to appear at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Bovo, who has at least three prior convictions of driving under the influence, was arrested following a Feb. 7 crash near Tunnel Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard.

Prosecutors said Bovo, who was behind the wheel of his Ford F-150 pickup, crossed over the center line several times before blowing through a stop sign and striking three parked cars.

The victim, 43-year-old Aimee Fernandez, was reaching into her vehicle to retrieve her 5-year-old daughter when Bovo struck both of them. He then accelerated and struck the two other vehicles before coming to rest, according to the DA's office.

Fernandez died after she was taken off life support two weeks after the collision, according to prosecutors. Her daughter was also seriously injured.

Following the collision, police said they noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Bovo and found a ¾ consumed bottle of vodka in the pocket of his hoodie. A blood sample taken at the hospital showed a blood alcohol level of 0.28%, more than three times the legal limit.

Prosecutors said Bovo remains in custody without bail at the San Mateo County Jail.