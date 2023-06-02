Brentwood police pursuit ends in deadly crash

BRENTWOOD -- The driver of a vehicle fleeing from police in a high-speed pursuit was killed Thursday in Brentwood when he lost control and crashed in a gully below an overpass.

Brentwood police said an officer was patrolling the area of Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue, when he observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, and upon making contact. The officer observed that the driver displayed obvious symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol.

While in the middle of the traffic stop, the driver fled and the officer engaged in a pursuit. At Sand Creek Road between Fairview and Minnesota, the car careened off the roadway and crashed in a gully below an overpass.

The officer attempted to provide aid to the driver, but the man succumbed to his injuries. The man's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.