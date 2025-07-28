Motorcyclist dies in Brentwood after being hit by suspected DUI driver

A motorcyclist died in Brentwood early Sunday morning after he was rear-ended by a driver suspected of being under the influence, police said.

The incident happened at about 2:08 a.m. at the intersection of Sellers Avenue and Chestnut Street. The Brentwood Police Department said in a social media post that officers determined the motorcyclist was stopped at the intersection heading north on Sellers Avenue when a vehicle hit him from behind.

Police said the unidentified motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. While the cause of the investigation is still being determined, the driver of the vehicle that struck the motorcycle was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and drugs are believed to be a contributing factor, police said.

The intersection was closed for approximately five hours during the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision was urged to contact the Brentwood Police Department at (925) 634-6911. Callers may remain anonymous.