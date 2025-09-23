Watch CBS News
Firearm recovered at middle school in East Bay city of Brentwood; student arrested

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Authorities in eastern Contra Costa County said a middle school student was arrested after a firearm was found on campus Tuesday morning.

According to the Brentwood Police Department, staff at Adams Middle School were alerted about a student with a firearm in their backpack around 8:15 a.m. The department's School Resource Officer responded.

An investigation revealed that the firearm was real, police said. The student was arrested and taken to Juvenile Hall for booking.

"We are working closely with Adams Middle School, the District, and the involved parents, to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident," police said. 

Police said the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7911.

