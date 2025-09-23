Firearm recovered at middle school in East Bay city of Brentwood; student arrested

Authorities in eastern Contra Costa County said a middle school student was arrested after a firearm was found on campus Tuesday morning.

According to the Brentwood Police Department, staff at Adams Middle School were alerted about a student with a firearm in their backpack around 8:15 a.m. The department's School Resource Officer responded.

An investigation revealed that the firearm was real, police said. The student was arrested and taken to Juvenile Hall for booking.

"We are working closely with Adams Middle School, the District, and the involved parents, to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident," police said.

Police said the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7911.