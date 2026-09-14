East Bay magnitude 3.0 earthquake strikes near Brentwood
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattled the Brentwood area early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake struck at about 6:47 a.m. about six miles southwest of Brentwood.
USGS measured the earthquake at a depth of about 10.5 miles.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
Monday's quake struck almost the exact same area as a magnitude 2.6 earthquake Sunday afternoon. That quake was also about six miles southwest of Brentwood and at a similar depth.