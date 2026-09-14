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East Bay magnitude 3.0 earthquake strikes near Brentwood

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS San Francisco

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A magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattled the Brentwood area early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at about 6:47 a.m. about six miles southwest of Brentwood.

USGS measured the earthquake at a depth of about 10.5 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Monday's quake struck almost the exact same area as a magnitude 2.6 earthquake Sunday afternoon. That quake was also about six miles southwest of Brentwood and at a similar depth.

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