Brandin Podziemski had 18 points and seven rebounds and the Golden State Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak by holding off Boston for an 88-87 win Sunday night, sending the Celtics to their first four-game skid in five years.

Hugo González stole the ball from Draymond Green with 17 seconds left but Boston ran off crucial seconds failing to get a shot off before taking a timeout with 8.2 seconds to go.

Jayson Tatum missed a contested 16-foot jumper before the final buzzer sounded.

The game featured two wild replay reviews in the closing moments.

Golden State won a crucial challenge that gave the Warriors the ball back with 1:18 remaining leading 88-86, then Podziemski swished a baseline 3-pointer. Boston challenged and the points were taken away as Podziemski was given an offensive foul.

Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Derrick White added 14 points and five assists. Tatum missed his second free throw with 56 seconds left that would have tied the game then later a 3 from the top with 30 seconds remaining.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg had 12 points and eight rebounds while Charles Bassey contributed 13 points and nine rebounds. Gui Santos scored 13 off the bench.

The Warriors pulled it off following an 0-5 road trip that came on the heels of an eight-game winning streak. They are playing without injured leading scorer Stephen Curry and used their seventh starting lineup in as many games and 13th in all this season.

Coach Steve Kerr stressed how the offense needs to establish a better rhythm and that begins with energy on the defensive end to create opportunities in transition. Golden State went 10 for 24 in the opening quarter then missed 10 of its first 12 shots in the second.

Golden State hasn't reached 100 points in five consecutive games, the first time it has happened since being held below 100 for six in a row from April 16-24, 2012.

Celtics: At Washington on Tuesday night.

Warriors: Host Kings on Wednesday night.

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