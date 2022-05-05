Watch CBS News
Black Renaissance

BR goes on a 'date stroll' with artist Shomari Smith

By Janice Mabry

/ CBS San Francisco

BR goes on a 'Date Stroll' with artist Shomari Smith 04:07

Artist and gallery owner Shomari Smith talks to BR's Jan Mabry about his work, the E14 Gallery in the heart of 'Old Oakland' and takes us down Broadway Ave. on a Covid-safe 'Date Stroll' where his 'Thank You' series lines the storefront windows once boarded up with plywood. To learn more about this new space, visit e14gallery.com. See more of Shomari's amazing work at shomarismith.net.

