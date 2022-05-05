BR goes on a 'date stroll' with artist Shomari Smith

Artist and gallery owner Shomari Smith talks to BR's Jan Mabry about his work, the E14 Gallery in the heart of 'Old Oakland' and takes us down Broadway Ave. on a Covid-safe 'Date Stroll' where his 'Thank You' series lines the storefront windows once boarded up with plywood. To learn more about this new space, visit e14gallery.com. See more of Shomari's amazing work at shomarismith.net.