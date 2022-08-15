Watch CBS News
Body of missing Oakland man found in Sacramento River near Rio Vista

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

RIO VISTA -- The body of a 20-year-old Oakland man was recovered Sunday morning from the Sacramento River near Rio Vista, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

Carlos Estevez was reported missing on Aug. 10 while swimming with family and friends in the area of Sandy Beach.

Sheriff's officials said someone called the sheriff's office Sunday at 8:40 a.m. about an unresponsive man floating on the river, south of Sandy Beach.

Rio Vista police and marine patrol deputies responded and located Estevez's body.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 1:09 PM

