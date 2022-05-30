Watch CBS News
Body found near Oakland's Lake Merritt; death investigated as suspicious

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND -- Police were investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the street near downtown Oakland on Monday morning.

The discovery was reported about 6 a.m. in the 200 block of 13th Street, about three blocks from Lake Merritt, according to a news release from police.

Officers and Oakland firefighters responded and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated as suspicious, but police did not release any information about how the person may have died.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

First published on May 30, 2022 / 1:50 PM

