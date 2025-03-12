Body found in the water in San Francisco off Pier 14

San Francisco Fire Department crews recoved a body found in the water off of Pier 14 Wednesday morning, the department said.

In a social media post, the department said units responded at 9:36 a.m. to a report of a body in the water just north of the Bay Bridge.

A fireboat crew recovered the body. San Francisco police and the city's Office of the Medical Examiner were called to the scene, the Fire Department said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is s a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.